Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI Tri-Series Match In India

Sri Lanka and England will look to register their first win of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series when they face each other in the third match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 22.

Both teams suffered defeats against hosts Pakistan in their opening fixtures and will be keen to bounce back to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

Sri Lanka lost their opening match by 37 runs after Pakistan posted 305 and bowled them out for 268.

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England, meanwhile, suffered an 87-run defeat after failing to chase Pakistan's target of 303, being dismissed for 215. Pakistan's Arafat Minhas starred with the ball, claiming six wickets for 40 runs.

With Pakistan having won both their opening matches, Thursday's encounter becomes more important for Sri Lanka and England as they look to get their campaigns back on track.

England will rely on captain Harry Brook and experienced batter Joe Root, while Sri Lanka will look to captain Kusal Mendis to lead their batting effort.

Sri Lanka vs England: Match Start Time

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs England: Venue

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Sri Lanka vs England: Form guide (Most Recent One First)

Sri Lanka : L-L-W-L-W

: L-L-W-L-W England: L-W-L-W-W

Sri Lanka vs England: Probable XI

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Avan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige/Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka vs England: Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

England: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

How To Watch Live Telecast?

In India, the match will not broadcast.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

No live streaming partner has been confirmed till now.

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