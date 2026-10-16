South Africa Champions Vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

South Africa Champions will take on England Champions in the first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026.

Both teams will face each other on Friday, October 16, for a place in the WCL 2026 final.

The match will feature several former international cricket stars, including AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Sir James Anderson.

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The first semi-final will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. South Africa Champions head into the knockout fixture after winning all of their league-stage matches.

Meanwhile, England Champions will look to challenge the South African side for a place in the final.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Date and Time

The South Africa Champions vs England Champions first semi-final is scheduled for Friday, October 16, at 5 PM IST.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the WCL 2026 first semi-final live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Live Telecast Details

The South Africa Champions vs England Champions match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Match Preview

South Africa Champions have been among the strongest teams in the tournament, winning all five of their league-stage matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

The side features experienced players such as AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir.

England Champions, meanwhile, will rely on their experienced line-up to challenge the South African team. Their squad includes former international stars such as Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ravi Bopara and Sir James Anderson.

The two teams met during the league stage on October 13, when South Africa Champions registered a nine-run victory over England Champions.

South Africa will look to carry that momentum into the knockout match, while England will aim to give reply to that defeat by earning a place in the final.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Richard Levi, Duanne Olivier, Colin Ingram, Hardus Viljoen, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, JP Duminy, Albie Morkel.

England Champions squad: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Sir James Anderson, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Tim Ambrose, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker.

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