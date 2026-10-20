Rishabh Pant's World Cup Hopes Under Cloud; Ravi Shastri Reveals One Thing He Needs To Do

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continues to be a key figure in Test cricket, but his position in the limited-overs setup has become increasingly uncertain.

With India looking to build a strong squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Pant has been struggling to find a place in the team's plans for the 50-over format.

While several former cricketers and experts believe Pant needs to change his approach in white-ball cricket, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has a different view.

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Shastri believes Pant should be smarter with his decisions rather than abandon the aggressive style that defines his game.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shastri revealed that his message to Pant has always been simple: play smart without losing your natural instincts.

"I've never told Pant anything other than this: be smart. He has immense ability and shouldn't change his natural game. Just remain aware of the match situation."

Why Have Rishabh Pant's Stocks Fallen In White-Ball Cricket?

Pant's declining position in limited-overs cricket can largely be attributed to his inconsistency and risky shot selection at crucial moments. While his attacking approach has produced several memorable performances in Test cricket, it has also resulted in disappointing dismissals in ODIs and T20Is.

In shorter formats, the challenge is to strike the right balance between aggression and responsibility. Pant has sometimes struggled to find that balance, losing his wicket while attempting ambitious shots when the team needed him to build an innings.

Competition within the Indian team has also made his path back into the white-ball setup more difficult. Wicketkeeper-batters such as KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have strengthened their cases through their performances and ability to adapt to different roles.

With India preparing for major limited-overs tournaments, consistency, match awareness and the ability to adjust to different situations remain important factors in selection. Pant's challenge is to show that he can retain his attacking approach while making better decisions at the crease.

What Ravi Shastri Wants Rishabh Pant To Change

Shastri's advice does not involve asking Pant to give up his natural game. Instead, the former India coach wants the wicketkeeper-batter to use his attacking instincts more judiciously.

Pant's aggressive style has been one of his biggest strengths, particularly in Test cricket, where he has often changed the course of matches with counter-attacking innings. However, the same approach can become a liability in limited-overs cricket if he fails to assess the match situation.

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The key, therefore, is not necessarily to become a more defensive batter but to recognise when to attack and when to exercise restraint.

As India work towards building their squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Pant will need to make the most of his opportunities and demonstrate greater consistency if he hopes to return to the team's plans in the format.

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