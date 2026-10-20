Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Media Over Unnecessary' Controversies

Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has criticised sections of the media for repeatedly dragging him into controversies through reports linking his name to various issues.

Shami, who has 462 international wickets across all formats under his name, is currently out of India's plans.

The right-arm pacer played a crucial role in India's campaign for the 2023 ODI World Cup final and was also part of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2025. However, he has not represented India since March 2025.

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Meanwhile, another veteran pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is Shami's long-time teammate who last played for India in 2022, has earned a recall to the squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Shami, who is currently in Delhi with the Bengal team for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, was asked about Bhuvneshwar's return to the national side. During the interaction, the fast bowler also took aim at sections of the media, alleging that unnecessary controversies were being created by linking stories to his name.

“I have said this multiple times: the way he (Bhuvneshwar) has performed, he should have made a comeback a long time ago. And I also know that you guys (the media) always drag me into controversies, and you enjoy it. I acknowledge the fact that you people have supported me a lot, but one thing everyone should understand is that unnecessary issues should not be created,” Shami told the media during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Services in Delhi.

“Say what is right. Rest, we are players. We also have a personal life and we are also bound to make mistakes. Though I don't misbehave with anyone but there are instances when I also lose my cool,” the 36-year-old added.

Shami was not included in Bengal's playing XI for their Elite Group C match against Services. Bengal went on to win the match by 60 runs, with spinner Shahbaz Ahmed earning the Player of the Match award.

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Addressing questions about his omission from the playing XI, Shami stressed his commitment to Bengal, saying he would like to end his career representing the state.

“Today, you guys are questioning me and giving all this attention is all because of this team (Bengal). I even want to retire while playing for Bengal. It doesn't matter at what level you are playing; you just need to be loyal and hard-working. That's the only thing that is in a player's hands,” he concluded.

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