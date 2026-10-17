Real Betis Vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

FC Barcelona will take on Real Betis in a La Liga 2026-27 Matchday 9 fixture on Saturday, October 17.

Barcelona will look to continue their perfect start to the league season, while Real Betis will aim to close the gap on the league leaders.

Barcelona have won all eight of their league matches so far, collecting 24 points to sit at the top of the standings. Real Betis, meanwhile, are third with 19 points from eight matches, having recorded six wins, one draw and one defeat.

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The Catalan side will head into the fixture on the back of a 4-1 away victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League on October 13.

Before that, they registered a 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on October 10.

Real Betis, meanwhile, recorded an emphatic 5-2 win over Osasuna in their previous league match on October 11.

Isco scored twice, while Ez Abde, Diego Llorente and José Morante also found the net. The result helped Betis strengthen their position in third place with 19 points from eight matches.

Real Betis vs FC Barcelona: Kickoff Time

The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 17.

Real Betis vs FC Barcelona: Venue

The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona match will be played at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 144

Real Betis won: 30

Barcelona won: 88

Draws: 26

Real Betis vs FC Barcelona: Predicted XI

Real Betis: Álvaro Vallés (GK); Héctor Bellerín, Diego Llorente, Natan, Fran García; Marc Roca, Pablo Fornals; Rodrigo Riquelme, Isco, Abde Ezzalzouli; Cucho Hernández.

Barcelona: Joan García (GK); Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart; Fermín López, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon.

Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Real Betis: W-W-D-W-W

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona is available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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