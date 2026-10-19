Oman Vs Nepal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Nepal will take on host Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023–27, on Monday, October 19.

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with both teams looking to add valuable points to their campaign.

The fixture comes after Nepal's previous meeting with Canada on Saturday, October 17, when they suffered a 24-run defeat.

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Batting first, Canada posted a competitive total of 257 runs on a comparatively slow pitch, thanks to a brilliant century from opener Yuvraj Samra, who scored 105 runs off 117 balls.

In reply, Nepal could only manage 232 runs before being bowled out in 46 overs, falling 24 runs short of Canada's total.

Oman vs Nepal: Time

The Oman vs Nepal match's coverage will start at 11:00 a.m. on October 19, Monday.

Oman vs Nepal: Venue

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

Oman vs Nepal Time: Live Telecast

No broadcaster has been confirmed as of now.

Oman vs Nepal Time: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Oman vs Nepal match on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription.

Oman vs Nepal: Squads

Oman squad: Vinayak Shukla (captain), Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Shakeel Ahmad, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Mujibur Ali, Nadeem Khan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Zikriya Islam, Shah Faisal, Hassnain Wahab, Sanju Sajeev and Abdul Khaliq.

Nepal squad: Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Kumal, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Shahab Alam and Sher Malla.

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