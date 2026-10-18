NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online?

NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture on Sunday, October 18.

Both teams head into the contest after winning their opening matches of the season. NorthEast United secured a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while Kerala Blasters began their campaign with a 2-0 win against Inter Kashi.

The two sides will now aim to make it back-to-back victories and build momentum early in the campaign.

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NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Preview

NorthEast United will look to make the most of their home advantage as they welcome Kerala Blasters to Guwahati.

The Highlanders opened their campaign with a late 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with Jithin MS scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali will hope his team can deliver another strong performance in front of their home supporters.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, arrive in a confident mood after registering a 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi. Captain Vibin Mohanan and debutant Andre Green found the net to help the team secure all three points.

Head coach Ashley Westwood will be keen to maintain that momentum as the Blasters prepare for a challenging away fixture.

The head-to-head record also points towards a competitive contest. Kerala Blasters have won nine of the teams' 25 previous meetings, while NorthEast United have recorded six victories. The remaining 10 matches ended in draws, according to Kerala Blasters' official match preview.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Kick-off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 18.

Head-to-Head Record

Total matches played – 25

NorthEast United wins – 6

Kerala Blasters FC wins – 9

Draws – 10

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Venue

The match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be played at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United FC (4-2-3-1): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Barla, Asheer Akhtar, Eneko Satrustegui, Pramveer, Antonio Moyano, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mayakkannan, Ethyan Gonzalez, Abdul Rabeeh, Alaeddine Ajaraie.

Kerala Blasters FC(4-3-3): Arsh Anwar (GK), Naocha Singh, Aiban Dohling, James Bolton, Hormipam Ruivah, Nebojša Kosović, Freddy Lallawmawma, Adrian Luna, Andre Green, Korou Singh, Momo Yansane.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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