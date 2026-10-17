Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Nepal will take on Canada in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023–27, on Saturday, October 17. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with both teams looking to add valuable points to their campaign.

The fixture comes after Nepal's previous meeting with Canada on October 11, when Nepal registered a 24-run victory. Nepal scored 235 runs before bowling Canada out for 211 in 48.4 overs.

Nepal are coming off a convincing 113-run victory over Oman, having bowled them out for 150. Meanwhile, Canada also registered a win against Oman, defeating them by 58 runs after restricting the hosts to 198 while defending a target of 257.

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Nepal vs Canada: Time

The Nepal vs Canada match's coverage will start at 11:00 a.m. on October 17, Saturday.

Nepal vs Canada: Venue

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 5

Nepal: 3

Canada: 2

Nepal vs Canada: Time: Live Telecast

No broadcaster has been confirmed as of now.

Nepal vs Canada: Time: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Nepal vs Canada match on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription.

Nepal vs Canada: Squads

Nepal squad: Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Kumal, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Shahab Alam and Sher Malla.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Aaron Johnson, Samit Gohel, Ajayveer Hundal, Aaditya Varadarajan, Harsh Thaker, Hamza Tariq(w/c), Sukhjinder Singh, Kaleem Sana, Sheel Patel, Zahid Shirzad, Akhil Kumar, Shreyas Movva, Dilraj Deol, Shivam Sharma.

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