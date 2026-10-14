Manchester City Vs PSG Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester City will host Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial UEFA Champions League league-phase clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14.

The match will be City's first Champions League outing since an independent commission found the club guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

City, who have denied wrongdoing and appealed the verdict, returned to action after the international break with a commanding 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, October 11.

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The victory came amid a hostile atmosphere, with Liverpool supporters taunting the visitors over the financial case.

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scored in the second half to seal the win for Manchester City. The result also maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season.

PSG, meanwhile, head into the contest after a 3-1 victory over Le Mans in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 10.

The defending European champions have recovered from a slow start to their domestic campaign, winning their last three league matches. They also began their Champions League title defence with a convincing 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

Both sides won their opening Champions League league-phase fixtures, setting up an intriguing contest in Manchester.

Manchester City vs PSG: Date And Time

The Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday, October 15.

Manchester City vs PSG: Venue

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs PSG: Head-To-Head Record

Manchester City and PSG have faced each other seven times in the UEFA Champions League. City have won four matches, PSG have won two, and one game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came during the 2024-25 Champions League league phase, when PSG came from two goals down to beat City 4-2 in Paris.

City have also enjoyed a strong record at home against PSG, remaining unbeaten in their previous four home meetings against the French club.

Manchester City vs PSG: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-W

PSG: W-W-W-W-L

Manchester City vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

PSG: Matvey Safonov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Manchester City vs PSG: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Manchester City vs PSG: Live Streaming Details

The Manchester City vs PSG Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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