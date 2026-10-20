Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester City will host AEK Athens in a UEFA Champions League league-phase match at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

The English side will look to bounce back after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in their previous European outing. City started their campaign with a 2-0 win over FC Porto and will be aiming to return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

AEK Athens, meanwhile, will look to recover from their 3-1 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous Champions League match.

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The Greek club opened their European campaign with a 1-0 victory over LASK. Tuesday's fixture will be the first meeting between Manchester City and AEK Athens.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Venue

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Match Referee

Willy Delajod will be the match referee for the Manchester City-AEK Athens contest.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Head-To-Head Record

This fixture will be the first meeting between Manchester City and AEK Athens.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Manchester City: L-W-W-W-W

AEK Athens: D-W-W-W-L

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol, Nico Fernández, Elliot Anderson, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland.

AEK Athens: Alberto Brignoli (GK), Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Stavros Pilios, Lovro Majer, Vangelis Vitalis, Petros Mantalos, Aboubakary Koita, Luka Jović and Zini.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Live Streaming Details

The Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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