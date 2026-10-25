Man United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester United will take on Bournemouth in a Premier League 2026-27 match on Sunday, October 25.

Manchester United will be desperate to return to winning ways after a difficult run of results. The Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat against Como in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, extending their winless run across all competitions to seven matches.

Manager Michael Carrick will be hoping his side can respond in front of their home supporters on Sunday.

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Bournemouth, meanwhile, will arrive in Manchester after an impressive 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

With United looking to end their poor run and Bournemouth aiming to continue their positive momentum, Sunday's match promises to be a competitive contest.

Manchester United​ vs Bournemouth: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Bournemouth will be played at 7:30 p.m. IST on Sunday, October 25.

Manchester United​ vs Bournemouth: Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 26

Manchester United: 14

Bournemouth: 5

Draws: 7

Manchester United​ vs Bournemouth: Match Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the match referee for the Manchester United​ vs Bournemouth contest.

Manchester United​ vs Bournemouth: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens (GK); Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot; Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Bryan Mbeumo.

AFC Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrović (GK); Adam Smith, James Hill, António Silva, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Ryan Christie; Rayan, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier; and Evanilson.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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