Liverpool Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Liverpool will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League Matchweek 8 clash at Anfield on Sunday, October 25.

The reds head into the fixture after securing a dramatic 4-3 victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on October 20. Andoni Iraola's side came from two goals down to register a win and maintain their perfect record in the competition this season.

Brighton, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to their Premier League campaign. The Seagulls have won their last four league matches without conceding a goal, scoring 15 times in the process.

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They were held to a goalless draw by FK Jablonec in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Liverpool will aim to carry their European momentum into the Premier League, while Brighton will look to extend their winning run in the domestic competition.

Where They Stand In The Premier League

Brighton sit third in the Premier League table with 16 points from seven matches, having recorded five wins, one draw and one defeat. They have scored 23 goals and conceded just five, making them one of the most prolific attacking sides in the competition.

Liverpool are positioned on 5th in the standings and will be keen to close the gap.

Their recent victory over Villarreal, however, could provide a boost ahead of Sunday's encounter.

Liverpool Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Kick-Off Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 25.

Liverpool Vs Brighton & Hove Albion : Venue

The Premier League match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 18

Liverpool wins: 10

Brighton wins: 4

Draws: 4

Liverpool Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match Referee

Samuel Barrott will be the match referee for the Liverpool-Brighton contest

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Victor Muñoz, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Alexander Isak.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen (GK); Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli; Chema Andrés, Pascal Groß; Diego Gómez, Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper; Charalampos Kostoulas.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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