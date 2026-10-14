LASK Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Liverpool face LASK in a UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The match will be played at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria, as Liverpool look to continue their campaign in Europe's premier club competition.

Liverpool began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, while LASK are looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to AEK Athens. The two teams previously met in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League, with Liverpool winning both encounters.

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Liverpool head into the match after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield. The Reds will look to bounce back from the disappointing result when they take on LASK in the UEFA Champions League.

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LASK vs Liverpool​: Match Start Time

The LASK vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 10:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

LASK vs Liverpool​: Venue

The match will be played at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria.

LASK vs Liverpool​: Match Referee

Tobias Stieler will be the match referee for the LASK-Liverpool​ contest.

LASK vs Liverpool​: Starting XI

LASK: Jungwirth; Jorgensen, Mbuyamba, Alemao, Andrade, Dibango; Danek, Bogarde, Schopf; Lang, Adeniran.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Jeremie Frimpong, Araujo, Jacquet, Kostas Tsimikas, Trey Nyoni, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz, Barcola, Koumas and Rio Ngumoha.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The LASK vs Liverpool​: match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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