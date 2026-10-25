Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Sunday, October 25.

Kerala Blasters will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 4-1 defeat against NorthEast United FC in their previous match. The hosts began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Inter Kashi FC but could not maintain that momentum in their second outing.

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Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, will be aiming to register their first win of the season after drawing their previous match against Punjab FC 1-1.

The Islanders began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Churchill Brothers and will look to improve their performance as they travel to Kochi for Kerala Blasters' first home match of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC currently sit sixth in the standings, while Mumbai City FC are ninth with just one point.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Kick-off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 25.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head Record

Matches played: 25

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 07

Mumbai City FC wins: 12

Draws: 06

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters FC (4-3-3): Arsh Anwar (GK), Naocha Singh, Aiban Dohling, James Bolton, Hormipam Ruivah, Nebojsa Kosovic, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Adrian Luna, Korou Singh, Momo Yansané.

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): T P Rehenesh (GK), Akash Mishra, Carlos Delgado, Lazar Cirkovic, Valpuia, Bawitlung, Sergio Lllamas, Brandon Fernandes, Leandro Otormin, Noufal P N, Farukh Chaudhary

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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