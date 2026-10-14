K Srikkanth Slams Gambhir And Co, Says 'Team India Has Spoiled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Confidence'

India's abundance of talent at the top of the order has given the team management several options in T20 internationals, but the frequent changes in selection could be affecting players' confidence, according to 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

With Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi competing for opportunities, India have had to manage a crowded pool of aggressive batters.

While Abhishek has received a consistent run, the competition for the other opening spot has seen Samson and Sooryavanshi take turns.

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Sooryavanshi was initially picked for India's tours of Ireland and England in June-July. Samson featured against Ireland in both the T20Is and in the first T20I against England, but managed scores of 5, 0 and 1 across those matches.

Sooryavanshi was subsequently handed his historic T20I debut in the second match. He played three matches and registered scores of 14, 13 and 15.

Samson then again returned to the side for the fifth T20I against England, scoring 27 runs, but was rested for the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe.

Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, made the most of his opportunities on the Zimbabwe tour, scoring 50, 20 and 81 in his three appearances, and was adjudged the player of the series

Srikkanth Questions Team Management's Approach

Srikkanth believes that the constant chopping and changing in the Indian team could have an impact on the confidence of players who are trying to establish themselves in the side.

"They have not only spoiled his (Sanju Samson's) confidence, India have totally spoiled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's confidence. He could have been given three matches against a team like the West Indies. Now that they've seen Abhishek for so long, he can be rested, and Sooryavanshi and Samson can open in the next match," Srikkanth said in a YouTube video.

With multiple options available at the top of the order, regular changes can make it difficult for batters to settle into their roles and build consistency at the international level.

The former India captain also questioned Samson's consistency, pointing to the batter's recent performances after an impressive run during India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph.

Samson played three notable innings during India's title-winning campaign, including in the final. However, his form has tapered off since then, raising questions about his ability to maintain consistency and cement his place in the playing XI.

"Samson has always been up and down. His consistency has always been questionable. He'll suddenly do wonders like the World Cup and then suddenly fail a lot. Someone like Abhishek Sharma never has such extremes. Now, again, Samson will score in the next match," Srikkanth concluded.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featured in two matches at the Asian Games, where Samson was moved to No. 3. However, the 15-year-old was dropped from the playing XI for the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and has not featured in any of the four matches played so far.

With several attacking options available, the team management faces the challenge of balancing opportunities for emerging talent with the need for stability in the top order.

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