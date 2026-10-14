Bumrah Above Two Bowling Legends: Buttler, Broad Reveal Their Top 10 Bowlers Of 21st Century

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ranked third among the top 10 bowlers of the 21st century by England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and former pacer Stuart Broad.

The duo made their selections on the 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast, which they co-host, placing Bumrah ahead of legendary bowlers Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Australia's legendary leg spinner Shane Warne, who passed away in March 2022, topped the list, followed by England's James Anderson.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Why Kohli And Rohit's 2027 World Cup Doubts Have Eased: BCCI Chief Answers

Another Legendary bowler, Glenn McGrath, secured the fourth spot, while Australia's Pat Cummins was ranked fifth. Muralitharan, who is the highest wicket-taker in international cricket, was placed sixth by the duo.

Warne finished his international career with 1,001 wickets and a World Cup title. He remains the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and Australia's leading wicket-taker.

He is also one of only two bowlers to have taken more than 1,000 international wickets, alongside Sri-Lanka's Muralitharan.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker with 991 international scalps, occupying the second position.

The former England pacer also holds the record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in international cricket and shared a long and successful bowling partnership with Stuart Broad himself.

Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan

Bumrah's third-place ranking puts him ahead of two of the game's most celebrated bowlers. The Indian pacer has taken 511 wickets in 243 matches across formats, including 18 five-wicket hauls.

Known for his ability to deliver in challenging conditions overseas, Bumrah has also made his mark in India, where spin traditionally plays a significant role. He is currently India's eighth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, behind Javagal Shrinath.

Bumrah has also been part of India's two T20 World Cup-winning campaigns. He was named Player of the Tournament during India's 2024 triumph and won the Player of the Match award in the 2026 final against New Zealand.

McGrath, meanwhile, finished fourth on the list. The Australian great took 949 wickets in 376 international matches and remains the leading wicket-taker in men's ODI World Cup history, with 71 scalps. He was also part of three World Cup-winning Australian teams.

Cummins, Australia's captain during the 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship triumphs, was placed fifth with 535 international wickets.

Muralitharan followed at sixth. The Sri Lankan legend claimed 1,347 international wickets during a career spanning 20 years. He was part of Sri Lanka's 1996 Cricket World Cup-winning team and the side that won the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy jointly with India.

Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Shaun Pollock Complete Top 10

South Africa's Dale Steyn was ranked seventh, followed by Kagiso Rabada at eighth and Shaun Pollock at ninth. Steyn has taken 699 international wickets, while Rabada has 631 and Pollock finished his career with 823.

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc completed the top 10. Starc, who has taken 773 international wickets, has been part of two World Cup-winning Australian teams and the country's World Test Championship-winning side.

Kumble, Ashwin, Jadeja, Miss Out

Despite taking more than 950 international wickets for India, former captain Anil Kumble misses out on the list. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also fails to make the cut despite having 765 international wickets to his name.

Several other prominent bowlers also did not make the list, which includes Ravindra Jadeja, Australia's Nathan Lyon, New Zealand's Tim Southee.

Jos Buttler And Stuart Broad's Top 10 Bowlers Of The 21st Century

Shane Warne (Australia) James Anderson (England) Jasprit Bumrah (India) Glenn McGrath (Australia) Pat Cummins (Australia) Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) Dale Steyn (South Africa) Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) Shaun Pollock (South Africa) Mitchell Starc (Australia)

ALSO READ | Was Rohit Sharma In Line To Replace Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Skipper? IPL Team Makes Stance Clear

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.