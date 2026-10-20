India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd T20I

India Women will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe Women in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 20.

The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with the hosts entering the contest after winning the first two games.

The series marks Smriti Mandhana's first assignment as India's full-time captain across formats after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role earlier this month.

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India won the opening T20I by four wickets before registering a dominant nine-wicket victory in the second match. Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, will aim to finish the T20I leg on a positive note before the two teams begin their three-match ODI series in Vadodara.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The third T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, while the Toss will take place at 6:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I: Venue

The third T20I will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women second T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the third T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Full Series Schedule

T20I Series

1st T20I: October 16 — Raipur

2nd T20I: October 18 — Raipur

3rd T20I: October 20 — Raipur

ODI Series

1st ODI: October 23 — Vadodara

2nd ODI: October 25 — Vadodara

3rd ODI: October 28 — Vadodara

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

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Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Michelle Mavunga, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Tendai Makusha, Beloved Biza, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri.

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