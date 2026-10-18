India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd T20I

Smriti Mandhana began her full-time captaincy stint in style as the Indian women's team defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets in the first T20I on Friday.

India will now look to seal the three-match T20I series when the two sides meet again on Sunday, aiming to beat Zimbabwe for the second time in a row.

Mandhana took over as India's all-format captain after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role earlier this month.

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The Zimbabwe tour marks Mandhana's first assignment as India's full-time captain across formats, with the team scheduled to play three T20Is followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The T20I series will be played entirely in Raipur, while the ODI leg will take place in Vadodara.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The second T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, while the Toss will take place at 6:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I: Venue

The second T20I will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women second T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the second T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Full Series Schedule

T20I Series

1st T20I: October 16 — Raipur

2nd T20I: October 18 — Raipur

3rd T20I: October 20 — Raipur

ODI Series

1st ODI: October 23 — Vadodara

2nd ODI: October 25 — Vadodara

3rd ODI: October 28 — Vadodara

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Michelle Mavunga, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Tendai Makusha, Beloved Biza, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri.

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