India's Long Home T20I Series Unbeaten Run At Stake Against West Indies In Decider

India's home dominance in T20I series faces a rare test, as the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies is currently level at 2-2 after the visitors won the fourth T20I in Hyderabad by 24 runs. This leaves the decider is in Bengaluru on Saturday as a very crucial match.

India's first home T20I series with three or more matches came in 2015/16, against South Africa, and since then they have played 27 such series at home, winning 23, drawing three and losing only one.

That is a series win rate of around 85%.

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The Only Defeat

South Africa inflicted that one defeat, winning the 2015/16 three-match series by 2-0, the first home series India played in this format with three or more matches.

India haven't lost a home series of three or more matches since.

The Three Draws

India drew 1-1 with Australia in 2017/18, 1-1 with South Africa in 2019/20, and 2-2 with South Africa again in a five-match series in 2022.

Who India Have Beaten

Sri Lanka have faced India in five such series at home and lost all five. New Zealand have lost all four of theirs, England all three of theirs, and the West Indies all three before this year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have each lost both of their series. Australia have two defeats and a draw, while South Africa have one win, two draws and two defeats against India.

India's Home T20I Series Record By Opponent (3+ Matches)

Opponent Series Won Drawn Lost Sri Lanka 5 5 0 0 South Africa 5 2 2 1 New Zealand 4 4 0 0 England 3 3 0 0 Australia 3 2 1 0 West Indies 3 3 0 0 Bangladesh 2 2 0 0 Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 Total 27 23 3 1

Series-By-Series Record

Season Opponent Result Series Score 2015/16 South Africa Lost 0-2 (3) 2015/16 Sri Lanka Won 2-1 (3) 2016/17 England Won 2-1 (3) 2017/18 Australia Drawn 1-1 (3) 2017/18 New Zealand Won 2-1 (3) 2017/18 Sri Lanka Won 3-0 (3) 2018/19 West Indies Won 3-0 (3) 2019/20 South Africa Drawn 1-1 (3) 2019/20 Bangladesh Won 2-1 (3) 2019/20 West Indies Won 2-1 (3) 2019/20 Sri Lanka Won 2-0 (3) 2020/21 England Won 3-2 (5) 2021/22 New Zealand Won 3-0 (3) 2021/22 West Indies Won 3-0 (3) 2021/22 Sri Lanka Won 3-0 (3) 2022 South Africa Drawn 2-2 (5) 2022 Australia Won 2-1 (3) 2022/23 South Africa Won 2-1 (3) 2022/23 Sri Lanka Won 2-1 (3) 2022/23 New Zealand Won 2-1 (3) 2023/24 Australia Won 4-1 (5) 2023/24 Afghanistan Won 3-0 (3) 2024/25 Bangladesh Won 3-0 (3) 2024/25 England Won 4-1 (5) 2025/26 South Africa Won 3-1 (5) 2025/26 New Zealand Won 4-1 (5) 2026 Afghanistan Won 3-0 (3)

* The score in brackets is the number of matches scheduled for the series.

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If the West Indies beat India in the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday, India will have a lot to lose. A defeat would end a run of 26 home T20I series of three or more matches without a loss, which dates back to the 2015/16 defeat to South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer will not want to be the captain who ends this unbeaten streak and the legacy that MS Dhoni started and that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then carried forward.

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