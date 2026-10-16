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India's Long Home T20I Series Unbeaten Run At Stake Against West Indies In Decider

A look at every home T20I series India have played with at least three matches, and the record against each opponent.

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India's Long Home T20I Series Unbeaten Run At Stake Against West Indies In Decider
India last lost a home T20I series of at least three matches back in 2015/16 against South Africa.
Photo Source: BCCI/X

India's home dominance in T20I series faces a rare test, as the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies is currently level at 2-2 after the visitors won the fourth T20I in Hyderabad by 24 runs. This leaves the decider is in Bengaluru on Saturday as a very crucial match.

India's first home T20I series with three or more matches came in 2015/16, against South Africa, and since then they have played 27 such series at home, winning 23, drawing three and losing only one.

That is a series win rate of around 85%.

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The Only Defeat

South Africa inflicted that one defeat, winning the 2015/16 three-match series by 2-0, the first home series India played in this format with three or more matches.

India haven't lost a home series of three or more matches since.

The Three Draws

India drew 1-1 with Australia in 2017/18, 1-1 with South Africa in 2019/20, and 2-2 with South Africa again in a five-match series in 2022.

Who India Have Beaten

Sri Lanka have faced India in five such series at home and lost all five. New Zealand have lost all four of theirs, England all three of theirs, and the West Indies all three before this year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have each lost both of their series. Australia have two defeats and a draw, while South Africa have one win, two draws and two defeats against India.

India's Home T20I Series Record By Opponent (3+ Matches)

OpponentSeriesWonDrawnLost
Sri Lanka5500
South Africa5221
New Zealand4400
England3300
Australia3210
West Indies3300
Bangladesh2200
Afghanistan2200
Total272331

Series-By-Series Record

SeasonOpponentResultSeries Score
2015/16South AfricaLost0-2 (3)
2015/16Sri LankaWon2-1 (3)
2016/17EnglandWon2-1 (3)
2017/18AustraliaDrawn1-1 (3)
2017/18New ZealandWon2-1 (3)
2017/18Sri LankaWon3-0 (3)
2018/19West IndiesWon3-0 (3)
2019/20South AfricaDrawn1-1 (3)
2019/20BangladeshWon2-1 (3)
2019/20West IndiesWon2-1 (3)
2019/20Sri LankaWon2-0 (3)
2020/21EnglandWon3-2 (5)
2021/22New ZealandWon3-0 (3)
2021/22West IndiesWon3-0 (3)
2021/22Sri LankaWon3-0 (3)
2022South AfricaDrawn2-2 (5)
2022AustraliaWon2-1 (3)
2022/23South AfricaWon2-1 (3)
2022/23Sri LankaWon2-1 (3)
2022/23New ZealandWon2-1 (3)
2023/24AustraliaWon4-1 (5)
2023/24AfghanistanWon3-0 (3)
2024/25BangladeshWon3-0 (3)
2024/25EnglandWon4-1 (5)
2025/26South AfricaWon3-1 (5)
2025/26New ZealandWon4-1 (5)
2026AfghanistanWon3-0 (3)

* The score in brackets is the number of matches scheduled for the series.

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If the West Indies beat India in the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday, India will have a lot to lose. A defeat would end a run of 26 home T20I series of three or more matches without a loss, which dates back to the 2015/16 defeat to South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer will not want to be the captain who ends this unbeaten streak and the legacy that MS Dhoni started and that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then carried forward.

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