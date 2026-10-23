Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match Online?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Al Faisaly in a Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fixture on Friday, October 23.

The Matchweek 11 encounter will take place at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr looking to continue their push towards the top of the league table.

Al Nassr head into the match after a 1-0 win over NEOM SC, with Joao Felix scoring the decisive goal. The result extended their run of positive performances and will give the visitors confidence heading into Friday's fixture.

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Ronaldo and his teammates will look to maintain that momentum and collect all three more points away from home.

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Al Faisaly, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their home advantage. The hosts have had a challenging start to the campaign but will be keen to put up a strong performance against one of the league's prominent sides.

With points important for both teams at this stage of the season, the fixture offers Al Faisaly an opportunity to test themselves against a strong Al Nassr side.

Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr: Match Timing

The Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday, October 23.

Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr: Venue

The Al Nassr vs Al Faisaly Saudi Pro League match will be played at Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, in Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia.

Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr: Recent League Form

Al Faisaly: D-D-L-W-D

Al Nassr: D-L-W-W-W

Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 27

Al Faisaly won: 3

Al Nassr won: 13

Draws: 11

Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr: Predicted Lineups

Al Faisaly: Fernando Pacheco (GK); Yaseen Barnawi, Abdullah Bin Subayt, Abdoulaye Seck, Andrei Girotto; Yaseen Barnawi, Flávio Medeiros, Abdullah Al-Mogren, Mohammed Al-Shanqiti; Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Alexandre Mendy, Jaime Seoane.

Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Nawaf Boushal, Al Shahri, Iñigo Martínez, Aman; Ayman Yahya, Samu, Ângelo, Sadio Mané; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

How To Watch Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

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How To Watch Al Faisaly Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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