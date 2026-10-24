Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24.

Chelsea head into the London derby after securing back-to-back Premier League wins against Bournemouth and Everton. The Blues defeated Bournemouth 5-1 before registering a 2-0 away victory over Everton, with Pedro Neto scoring both goals in the latter match.

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Manager Xabi Alonso will be keen to maintain that momentum as Chelsea aim for a third consecutive league victory. The Blues have also enjoyed a strong recent record against Tottenham, winning their last six Premier League meetings with their London rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, ended their winless start to the league campaign with a 3-1 victory over Coventry City on Monday.

James Maddison, Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies scored for Roberto De Zerbi's side, who will now look to carry that confidence into a challenging away fixture.

However, Spurs have struggled at Stamford Bridge in recent years.

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to miss the match after undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw sustained during the victory over Everton. Reece James and Jamie Gittens are also sidelined, while Malo Gusto remains doubtful due to illness.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 24.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Venue

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge, in London, England.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 181

Chelsea (wins): 83

Tottenham (wins): 56

Draws: 42

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Chelsea: W-D-L-W-W

Tottenham: D-L-L-D-W

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the match referee for the Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur contest.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Mike Penders (GK), Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Jorrel Hato, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro.

Tottenham Hotspur: Antonin Kinsky (GK); Archie Gray, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Conor Gallagher, Sandro Tonali; Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Omar Marmoush; Dominic Solanke.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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