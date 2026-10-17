Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live On TV And Online

For the first time in 20 years, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will play an ODI at a neutral location. Both teams last met at a neutral venue in the Champions Trophy match that took place in Jaipur in 2006.

Friday's match will mark the start of the tri-nation series featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh set to face each other in the opening contest.

Both teams will be eager to begin their campaign with a win, setting the stage for a competitive encounter. Zimbabwe will look to play fearless cricket and challenge the Bangladesh side, who will be keen to get their campaign off to a positive start.

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Here's all you need to know about the live telecast, streaming details, match timing and probable playing XIs.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Date And Time

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played on October 17 from 5 p.m. IST.

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Venue

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Form guide (Most Recent One First)

Bangladesh: WLLLW

Zimbabwe: LLLLW

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Live Telecast

There is no confirmed broadcast for the upcoming contest.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

The live stream of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 will be available on the Fancode App and website with an active subscription.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl/Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Preview

Bangladesh will rely on Litton Das, who produced a record-breaking performance in Test cricket earlier this week against Afghanistan.

Litton scored a century and a half-century and claimed nine dismissals as a wicketkeeper, becoming the first wicketkeeper to achieve this combination in a Test match. The performance comes as he prepares to take charge as Bangladesh's ODI captain.

The 32-year-old has also shown promising form in ODIs in 2026, scoring 300 runs in nine innings. This marks a turnaround after two difficult years in 2024 and 2025, when he managed just six runs across six matches.

Bangladesh will hope he can carry his recent form into the limited-overs format.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will look to Brad Evans to make an impact with the ball. The pacer has taken 44 wickets in 2026 and is nine wickets behind England's Jofra Archer in the race to finish the year as the leading wicket-taker.

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Evans was among Zimbabwe's standout performers in their recent home ODI series against Australia, where he claimed four wickets for 47 runs in one match.

He has also been Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year, including nine wickets against Australia and five against Bangladesh in July.

The bowler has also made valuable contributions in Tests and T20Is, making the most of his return from injury this year. Zimbabwe will hope Evans can maintain his impressive form and help the team begin the tri-nation series with a victory.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Al Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Taskin Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

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