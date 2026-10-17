Rs 50,000 Basic Salary? See How Much Your EPF Could Grow In 10, 20 And 30 Years

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is an important social security scheme that helps employees build retirement savings. Recently, the government increased the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory EPF coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

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At the revised ceiling, an employee's monthly contribution at 12% would amount to Rs 3,000. The employer also contributes 12%, taking the combined monthly contribution to Rs 6,000. However, a portion of the employer's contribution may be allocated to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), rather than the EPF account.

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With higher wages eligible for contributions, employees covered under the revised rules are now likely to accumulate a larger corpus over time. At an annual interest rate of 8.25%, EPF savings can grow through compounding as one approaches their retirement.

EPF In 10 Years At Rs 50,000 Basic Salary:

Wage cap: Rs 25,000

Contribution: 12%

Interest: 8.25%

Current Balance: 0

Time: 10 years

Expected annual salary hike: 10%

Total Contribution: Rs 6.06 lakh

Interest: Rs 3.23 lakh

Maturity: Rs 9.29 lakh

EPF Value In 20 Years:

Wage cap: Rs 25,000

Contribution: 12%

Interest: 8.25%

Current Balance: 0

Time: 20 years

Expected annual salary hike: 10%

Total Contribution: Rs 13.64 lakh

Interest: Rs 19.08 lakh

Maturity: Rs 32.72 lakh

EPF Value In 30 Years:

Wage cap: Rs 25,000

Contribution: 12%

Interest: 8.25%

Current Balance: 0

Time: 20 years

Expected annual salary hike: 10%

Total Contribution: Rs 25.17 lakh

Interest: Rs 66.81 lakh

Maturity: Rs 91.98 lakh

These calculations assume PF contributions increase as salaries grow. However, this may not always happen, as the government sets a wage ceiling for mandatory EPF coverage.

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EPF is long seen as a stable investment vehicle with decent returns. The rules also allow you to increase the EPF contribution via a voluntary PF mechanism. You can use this route to invest more in EPF funds, benefiting from the power of compounding from early on.

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