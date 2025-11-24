Gemini 3 To Nano Banana Pro: Google's Big AI Push

The big news has been the launch of Google's Gemini 3, the tech giant's most advanced model yet. Of course, nothing gets tech aficionados salivating like an Apple iPhone launch, but AI model releases are getting there.

When I started covering tech the big launch frenzy was around the latest Pentium processors being released by Intel. The processor giant was then the centre of the computing world. NVIDIA was a company known only to gamers and people who worked on multimedia. Intel seemed insurmountable given the fact that its tech leadership was also due to manufacturing prowess where it was almost impossible to catch up for others. But Intel missed the smartphone revolution and was arguably slow to recognise the coming of the AI age with the rise of the GPU era.

A Page 3-way to look at it: At US President Donald Trump's dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a host of tech CEOs attended and while almost every news outlet mentioned that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was present and many also said AMD CEO Lisa Su was there, there was no mention of whether the Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan was there. What’s huge today is often a blip tomorrow.

Speaking of Page 3, if anything overshadowed Gemini 3, it was Nano Banana Pro which takes AI-driven image generation and editing to a new level. The 'Pro' version of Nano Banana has received rave reviews and as with Nano Banana we've got some tips you can use for prompts.

We also have a well-researched feature for you on how AI could be the reason people are finding PC upgrades an expensive proposition as RAM prices have shot up by around 300% since September. A 16GB stick that was priced around Rs 2,800 a few months is being sold for Rs 9,000 today. The reason—memory makers have shifted to making High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) used alongside GPUs for AI applications.

Meanwhile, even as companies urge current employees to use approved AI tools to make them more productive, they don't want prospective employees using AI for job applications. It's a strange conundrum—you don’t want job applicants to use AI but want the same people to use AI in their jobs once they are hired. And often getting that balance right is the challenge when it comes to getting AI right. And it is perhaps as big a challenge as Shadow AI, which is where employees use AI tools to do their jobs without an employer's approval or oversight.

Meanwhile, even as there are fears of AI replacing developers, a report by Equiris claims that AI is set to become the biggest growth driver for India's IT services sector. A large part of this will be led by the GCC boom.

AI is also helping some industries greenwash themselves. Southeast Asia's much hated palm oil industry, reviled for causing ecological damage, has discovered that the vast tracts of land they own are perfect to set up data centres powered by solar panels built on the same land parcels. A perfect marriage between big oil and AI?

Till next week,

- Ivor Soans