AI-Led Projects To Make Up 20% Of Indian Tech Revenues By 2030: Report

Artificial intelligence is set to become the biggest growth driver for India’s IT services and software export industry, with AI-led projects projected to account for up to 20% of Indian tech firm revenues by 2030, according to a new report released by investment banking and financial services firm Equirus.

Rather than posing a threat to the tech sector, AI is unlocking productivity gains, reshaping delivery models, and accelerating mergers and acquisitions.

According to the report, three clusters will drive the next wave of M&A:

AI Enabled Delivery: Tech services firms will increasingly acquire companies with proprietary IP, automation frameworks, and AI-first delivery models, strengthening their competitiveness in global markets.

AI-Enabled Platforms: Software platforms that embed AI into product architecture early will see higher revenue momentum and strong investor interest, Equirus said, leading to increased acquisition activity.

AI Skill Advancement: With AI talent becoming critical, large IT firms are seeking acquisitions in AI training, certification, and workforce-upskilling companies, in India and overseas.