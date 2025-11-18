‘Faster Than What We've Seen’: Anthropic CEO Says AI Could Wipe Out Many Entry-Level Jobs

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has once again sounded the alarm on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market, claiming that nearly half of entry-level white-collar jobs could vanish within the next five years.

Speaking to CBS News, Amodei predicted that AI could push unemployment to 10% to 20% in the near future. He highlighted the risk to professions such as consulting, law and finance, where AI models are already highly capable.

“If we look at entry-level consultants, lawyers, financial professionals, you know, many of, kind of the white-collar service industries, a lot of what they do, you know, AI models are already quite good at. And without intervention, it's hard to imagine that there won't be some significant job impact there. And my worry is that it will be broad, and it will be faster than what we've seen with previous technology,” Amodei said.

He added, “We do know that this is coming incredibly quickly. And I think the worst version of outcomes would be we knew there was going to be this incredible transformation, and people didn't have enough of an opportunity to adapt.”