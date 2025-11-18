‘Faster Than What We've Seen’: Anthropic CEO Says AI Could Wipe Out Many Entry-Level Jobs
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says that AI could rapidly replace a large number of entry-level white-collar jobs if proactive measures are not taken.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has once again sounded the alarm on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market, claiming that nearly half of entry-level white-collar jobs could vanish within the next five years.
Speaking to CBS News, Amodei predicted that AI could push unemployment to 10% to 20% in the near future. He highlighted the risk to professions such as consulting, law and finance, where AI models are already highly capable.
“If we look at entry-level consultants, lawyers, financial professionals, you know, many of, kind of the white-collar service industries, a lot of what they do, you know, AI models are already quite good at. And without intervention, it's hard to imagine that there won't be some significant job impact there. And my worry is that it will be broad, and it will be faster than what we've seen with previous technology,” Amodei said.
He added, “We do know that this is coming incredibly quickly. And I think the worst version of outcomes would be we knew there was going to be this incredible transformation, and people didn't have enough of an opportunity to adapt.”
Dario Amodei, 42, previously oversaw research at OpenAI under CEO Sam Altman. He left the company along with six colleagues, including his sister Daniela, to co-found Anthropic in 2021.
Amodei emphasised the need for transparency in AI development, saying that ignoring potential risks could mirror the mistakes of industries such as tobacco and opioids. “You could end up in the world of, like, the cigarette companies, or the opioid companies, where they knew there were dangers, and they didn’t talk about them, and certainly did not prevent them,” he told CBS News.
When asked about the possibility of AI surpassing human intelligence, Amodei said, “I believe it will reach that level, that it will be smarter than most or all humans in most or all ways.”
Anthropic recently detected and prevented what it described as “the first documented case of a large-scale AI cyberattack executed without substantial human intervention.” According to the San Francisco-based company, Chinese state-sponsored hackers used the Anthropic chatbot Claude to launch automated attacks on approximately 30 organisations globally.
The company said that the worrying aspect of the incident was Claude’s automation, as the attack was carried out using AI with sporadic human intervention.