The $5 Trillion Curse? Wall Street's AI Trade Falters After Nvidia Milestone

It hasn't been too long since Nvidia became the first company with a market capitalisation of over $5 trillion. The company reached the milestone on Oct. 29, and since then, things have not gone too well for Wall Street's AI-driven stocks.

Since Nvidia's record milestone, the chipmaker's stocks have fallen almost 10%, thus wiping a significant portion of its year-to-date gains. But the weakness is not just limited to Nvidia and has been witnessed across the broader tech sector.

Oracle is down 20% since Nvidia's milestone, while Meta has fallen almost 20% as well. Palantir has corrected almost 14% while Elon Musk's Tesla shares are down 11.4%.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's closest competitor, AMD, shares have almost 10% as well. The weakness has been visible in peer Broadcom as well, with the stock correcting more than 10%.

These declines have rippled through the US stock market as a whole, with the Nasdaq index falling 5.2% since Nvidia's $5 trillion milestone. S&P 500 is also down 3.2% while the Dow has slippped 2.2%.

This sharp correction comes in the midst of a series of high-profile moves that have signalled caution surrounding the tech-driven rally in the US market.

Michael Burry, known for his "Big Short" during the 2008 financial crisis, has taken positions against Nvidia and Palantir, though Burry has since de-registered his asset management firm.