Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini have become crucial tools for many people, with millions of users relying on chatbots for everything from casual interactions to advice on personal matters. However, a new study has raised concerns about how much trust users should place in these AI tools.

A recent study by researchers at two renowned universities in the United States suggests that the very training designed to make generative AI platforms helpful may also be encouraging them to stray from the truth.

The study by researchers at Princeton University and the University of California, Berkeley, examined more than 100 AI assistants from major developers including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta.