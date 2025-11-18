Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Don't Blindly Trust AI

Sundar Pichai, warned against users handing over complete trust and reliability to AI technology noting that it is still error prone and should not be the sole source of information for users.

The Google chief executive officer spoke to BBC about how AI can be “prone to errors” and should not be “blindly trusted”. He instead recommended using a plethora of sources along with AI when looking for information.

Pichai suggested utilizing trusted sources to balance the answers that AI puts out through its generation process. He advocated for a "bigger and stronger" information ecosystem which he posited as vital to accurate understanding of information by the general public.

“This is why people also use Google search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information," Pichai said.

He claimed that AI could be useful to "creatively write something" and tried to encourage users to keep in mind that they "have to learn to use these tools for what they’re good at, and not blindly trust everything they say."