AI Is Hurting Your Next PC Upgrade As RAM Prices Skyrocket 3x In Three Months

So I decided to do something reckless this morning. I decided to look up online for RAM prices.

You know the feeling, right? You're sitting on your desk, with your Chrome browser having 23 tabs open and suddenly your PC starts to stutter as if it's running Cyberpunk 2077 in a Core 2 Duo processor. You think, "Well hey, maybe it's time to upgrade that 16 GB RAM up to 32 GB. That will take care of Google Chrome."

You head over to Amazon or Flipkart, expecting a familiar grid of RGB-laden sticks to pop up.

Except...they aren't there.

I don't mean to say they are expensive (we'll get to that), but they are literally gone. The 6000 MHz CL3 kit I had bookmarked months ago? Vanished. Instead of 'buy again', it shows 'currently unavailable'.

If you look deeper, you'll see items being tagged 'out of stock', 'sold out' and the ones that are available are extremely overpriced.

If you haven't checked prices for PC parts online since August, you might want to sit down. Actually, you might want to crawl down underneath your desk and stay there because the RAM market has officially gone berserk.