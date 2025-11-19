Google Launches Gemini 3 With Revamped App Design: What's New For Users?
Gemini 3 is designed to understand depth and nuance, handle complex problems and grasp context and intent with minimal prompts.
Google on Tuesday announced Gemini 3, its most advanced model that helps users 'bring any idea to life’. Calling it the start of the Gemini 3 era, the tech giant noted that it is launching Gemini 3 Pro in preview.
“We’re beginning the Gemini 3 era by releasing Gemini 3 Pro in preview and making it available today across a suite of Google products so you can use it in your daily life to learn, build and plan anything,” the US tech giant said in a blog post.
The development comes nearly two years after Google kicked off its Gemini era. Gemini 3 can understand text and images, create visuals and interact more naturally. It also offers improved reasoning capabilities.
“The Gemini app surpasses 65 crore users per month, more than 70% of our Cloud customers use our AI, 13 million developers have built with our generative models and that is just a snippet of the impact we’re seeing….And now we’re introducing Gemini 3, our most intelligent model, that combines all of Gemini’s capabilities together so you can bring any idea to life,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.
The Gemini app is also getting a revamped design with a cleaner and more modern look. The modern interface will makes starting chats easier, adds a 'My Stuff' folder for saved creations and integrate Google’s Shopping Graph, Gadgets360 reported. Its key upgrade also includes the introduction of generative UI, enabling richer visual experience.
What’s new in Gemini 3?
According to Sundar Pichai, each Gemini generation has expanded what users can do. Gemini 1 advanced multimodality, Gemini 2 added reasoning and agentic abilities and Gemini 2.5 Pro led LMArena charts.
Gemini 3 combines all these capabilities, making it the most intelligent model, helping users bring any idea to life. It is designed to understand depth and nuance, handle complex problems and grasp context and intent with minimal prompting. It aimed at helping users get precise results.
“It’s amazing to think that in just two years, AI has evolved from simply reading text and images to reading the room,” Pichai explained. Starting Tuesday, Google is shipping Gemini at scale. Gemini 3 in AI Mode is now in Search, offering complex reasoning and dynamic experiences.
It’s also available in the Gemini app, AI Studio, Vertex AI and the new agentic platform, Google Antigravity. Google Antigravity is Google’s new platform designed to help developers work at a higher, task-focused level.
“We’re also introducing Gemini 3 Deep Think — our enhanced reasoning mode that pushes Gemini 3 performance even further — and giving access to safety testers before making it available to Google AI Ultra subscribers,” Google said. It’s also available in third-party platforms like Cursor, GitHub, JetBrains, Manus, Replit and more.