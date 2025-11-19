Google Launches Gemini 3 With Revamped App Design: What's New For Users?

Google on Tuesday announced Gemini 3, its most advanced model that helps users 'bring any idea to life’. Calling it the start of the Gemini 3 era, the tech giant noted that it is launching Gemini 3 Pro in preview.

“We’re beginning the Gemini 3 era by releasing Gemini 3 Pro in preview and making it available today across a suite of Google products so you can use it in your daily life to learn, build and plan anything,” the US tech giant said in a blog post.

The development comes nearly two years after Google kicked off its Gemini era. Gemini 3 can understand text and images, create visuals and interact more naturally. It also offers improved reasoning capabilities.