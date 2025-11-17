'Jobs AI Cannot Replace': Anand Mahindra Weighs On 'Skilled Trades Scarcity' Flagged By Ford CEO

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra Group, said that blue collar labour may replace desk jobs as the new standard for prestigious and aspirational job types with the advent of artificial intelligence and automation.

Mahindra made a post on social media platform X on Monday, wondering out loud if society is about to witness a reset in what it calls a "dream career".

"For decades, we pushed degrees and desk jobs to the top of the “aspirational” ladder and quietly pushed skilled trades to the bottom," Mahindra said.

He noted that skilled blue colour labour is the type of work that AI cannot currently replace due to the requirements of human qualities like dexterity, judgement and more.

"Yet these are the jobs AI cannot replace: they require judgment, dexterity, apprenticeship, and real-world expertise," he added.