Best Deals To Tailored Products: How Shoppers Are Using AI To Maximise Benefits

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly penetrating all aspects of our daily lives. From job hunts to therapy and even shopping, people are finding new ways to use AI to save time and money.

With the rapid rise of e-commerce platforms, shoppers across the globe are finding new ways to maximise their benefits. Be it the busy holiday sales in the United States or the festive season in India, AI tools help shoppers to grab the best offers and deals. Shoppers use AI to compare prices, find discounts and get personalised recommendations. It helps them plan purchases and avoid unnecessary spending.

Due to AI’s ability to speed up online searches, people are finding smarter and less stressful ways of buying things they want.