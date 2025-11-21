10 Tips To Write Prompts In Google Nano Banana Pro For Creating That Perfect Picture

1. Subject: Define what or who is the focus of the picture. For example, a woman in a spaceship with neon-pink hair, a white owl wearing goggles, etc.

2. Composition: Specify how is the frame arranged. For instance, close-up, aerial view, wide-angle shot, low-angle, portrait, etc.

3. Action: What’s taking place in the picture (monkey leaping across rooftops at dusk, artist painting a teacup, rocket soaring through storm clouds).

4. Location: Where is the scene set? For example, a rain-soaked Chicago alley, an enchanted forest at twilight, a Martian desert under twin moons).

5. Style: Lay out what visual language should the picture speak: hyper-realistic digital painting, vintage 35mm film grain, Studio Ghibli animation, etc.

6. Editing Instructions: When altering an existing image, be precise: replace the red jacket with matte black leather, erase the billboard on the left, add soft morning fog.