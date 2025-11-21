Business NewsTrending'Google Cooked, It's The Best Yet': New Nano Banana Pro AI Model Stuns Internet
After breaking the internet with its 3-D figurine trend through the earlier model, Nano Banana Pro is being praised for its ability to further refine images

21 Nov 2025, 09:54 AM IST i
Google Gemini Nano Banana Pro
The AI model is being applauded for producing clean, precise visuals. (Photo: X/@ai_for_success)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The internet is obsessed with Google’s Nano Banana Pro, with many users calling it the best image-editing model they have seen so far. The AI-powered tool has taken social media by storm, with hundreds of images flooding timelines that look as real as photographs. 

Netizens were all praise for the AI model’s clean infographics and quick one-shot designs. Some said that it handled logos with surprising accuracy.

"At first glance, you may think it’s real, but no, it's Gemini 3.0 Pro Image / Nano Banana Pro. Character consistency is next level," a user said on X, sharing an AI-generated selfie of top tech tycoons such as Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, among others.

After breaking the internet with its 3-D figurine trend through the earlier model, Nano Banana Pro is being praised for its ability to further refine images to maintain accurate character consistency.

'Photoshop-Like Editing In Seconds'

"Photoshop-like Editing: It's just.. perfect. Make me taller. Make me fitter. Move my hand. Remove background. Change my clothes. It nails everything. It is by far the best image editing model I've ever seen," Debarghya 'Deedy' Das, a Kolkata-born technologist and venture capitalist, said on X. 

He hailed the app's ability to create clean infographics, comic strips, menus, marketing material, wedding invites and even fake receipts. 

"This one-shots everything I'd need Canva for," he said, referring to the popular image editing tool, which is hailed for its beginner-friendly user interface.

"Nano Banana Pro: a photo of the pyramids and sphinx, but how they looked when they were originally built, the sphinx's face is perfect," another user shared his AI creation.

Praising the model for producing clean, precise visuals with almost no effort, a user wrote, "Obsessed with these annotated diagrams. Made all of them with Nano Banana Pro. Google cooked."

Nano Banana Pro Launch

This craze surrounding Nano Banana Pro followed within hours of its launch by Google on Thursday. The earlier model (Nano Banana) helped users restore photos and create figurines with ease. The new Pro version builds on Gemini 3 Pro, using advanced reasoning and real-world knowledge to deliver sharper, smarter image generation and editing than ever before.

"With Nano Banana Pro, now you can: Generate more accurate, context-rich visuals based on enhanced reasoning, world knowledge and real-time information. With Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning, Nano Banana Pro doesn’t just create beautiful images; it also helps you create more helpful content," Google said.

The launch follows a day after Google announced its most powerful AI model - Gemini 3. 

"This week, we introduced Gemini 3 Pro Preview, our most powerful agentic model designed to act as the core orchestrator for these advanced workflows. Gemini 3 introduces features designed to give developers granular control over cost, latency, and reasoning depth, making it the most capable foundation for agents yet," Google said on Wednesday, praising it as introducing a new "era of intelligence."

