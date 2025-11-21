'Google Cooked, It's The Best Yet': New Nano Banana Pro AI Model Stuns Internet

The internet is obsessed with Google’s Nano Banana Pro, with many users calling it the best image-editing model they have seen so far. The AI-powered tool has taken social media by storm, with hundreds of images flooding timelines that look as real as photographs.

Netizens were all praise for the AI model’s clean infographics and quick one-shot designs. Some said that it handled logos with surprising accuracy.

"At first glance, you may think it’s real, but no, it's Gemini 3.0 Pro Image / Nano Banana Pro. Character consistency is next level," a user said on X, sharing an AI-generated selfie of top tech tycoons such as Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, among others.