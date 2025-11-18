Microsoft, Nvidia To Invest Up To $15 Billion In Anthropic

Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. are committing to invest up to a combined $15 billion in Anthropic PBC, in a move that ties the AI developer closer to two of the biggest backers for its rival OpenAI.

The investment will be part of Anthropic’s next funding round, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information. Anthropic has also committed to purchase $30 billion of computing capacity from Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal is part of a growing number of tie-ups that have seen cloud computing and chips providers back leading AI developers, which in turn spend money on services from those same firms. Investors have grown increasingly concerned about these so-called circular AI deals, with some worrying they are a clear sign of a bubble.

Microsoft shares slid 3.5% and Nvidia fell 2.8% Tuesday amid a broader market pullback.

For Anthropic, the arrangement also brings it closer to Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI and played a pivotal role in the ChatGPT maker’s success. In recent months, however, Microsoft and OpenAI have been in more open competition with one another.

“We are increasingly going to be customers of each other — we will use Anthropic models, they will use our infrastructure, and we will go to market together,” said Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella of Anthropic in a video posted Tuesday. “Of course, this all builds on the partnership we have with OpenAI, which remains a critical partner for Microsoft.”

For Nvidia, the deal binds its technology to another one of the companies leading the race to make AI part of everyday life. Nvidia is throwing more money at end users of its chips at a time when investors are increasingly concerned that AI isn’t yet generating enough revenue or profits to justify the massive spending on new infrastructure.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, will invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic, the chipmaker said. Anthropic, meanwhile, is initially committed to taking as much as 1 gigawatt of computing capacity that will be based on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin chip designs. Nvidia’s engineers will work with their counterparts at Anthropic to help make future chip designs work better with the startup’s AI software and services.