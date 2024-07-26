PM Modi To Lead NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting On July 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting on July 27, which will discuss the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' document to make India a developed nation, a senior government official said on Friday. The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.