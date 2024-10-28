Bandra Station Stampede: CCTV Footage Shows Crowds, Stampede And Injuries

A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing passengers crowding and jostling to board an unreserved express train at Bandra Terminus, which led to a stampede that left ten persons injured.

The footage, purportedly from a CCTV camera on the north end of platform number one at Bandra Terminus, shows the chaos that ensued when the 22-coach unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express arrived from the railway yard around 2.44 a.m. on Sunday.

As a large number of passengers attempted to board the unreserved train, some lost their footing and fell, causing a stampede that left several injured.

However, the CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, does not show the stampede, as it may have taken place on the other end of the platform.

The WR is operating more than 130 festival special trains for various destinations, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said ten passengers were injured in the incident in the early hours of Sunday, the Western Railway's official statement claimed only two were hurt.