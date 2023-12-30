Ayodhya On Course To Become A Smart City, PM Modi Says
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a raft of infrastructure projects, including a revamped railway station and a new airport, in Ayodhya ahead of the opening of the Ram Mandir on Jan. 22.
The billion-dollar investments into Ayodhya will transform the temple town into a smart city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating a raft of infrastructure projects ahead of the opening of the Ram Mandir.
Stating that a combination of ‘vikaas’ (development) and ‘viraasat’ (legacy) will take India forward, Modi said that the projects worth thousands of crores will boost tourism in the city. “Looking forward to more redevelopment projects in Ayodhya,” the prime minister said on Saturday.
Modi unveiled a revamped railway station, as well as a brand new airport at Ayodhya, and laid the foundation stone for a bunch of infrastructure projects to ready the temple town for the influx of devotees in the days and months to come. Eight trains—two brand-new Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat—were flagged off. An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Ayodhya was scheduled to land at Ayodhya’s Maharshi Valmiki airport at 4:00 pm.
But Modi urged devotees not to come to Ayodhya on Jan. 22—the consecration day of the Ram Mandir to avoid overcrowding on the auspicious day. Instead, he told them to celebrate ‘Diwali’ at home to mark the arrival of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.
"As bhakts, we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity... The Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever," Modi said. He also urged them to launch cleanliness drives at the country’s various pilgrim towns on Jan. 14, which marks the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti.
New Airport
The airport, whose facade will mirror temple architecture, has been in anticipation of an increase in tourism to the city, according to a government .
“Our government is committed to developing international-standard infrastructure, improving connectivity and revamping civic facilities while confirming the rich history and heritage of Lord Shri Ram’s Ayodhya,” Modi said in a on X.
The Phase I of the airport cost Rs 1,450 crore and it aims to serve a million passengers annually. Sixty lakh travellers can travel from the international airport every year once the work on Phase II is complete.
“The airport aims to improve tourism in the region and improve business opportunities,” he said.
Temple Run
Ayodhya is widely believed by devotees to be Lord Ram’s birthplace.
The temple is scheduled to host a grand opening on Jan. 22, with a high-profile guest list that includes the prime minister. It was built after a decades-old movement that involved the destruction of the Babri Masjid that had stood in its place, and a bitter court battle. In 2019, India’s Supreme Court ruled that construction of the temple could go ahead.
Modi said the whole world is waiting for the consecration ceremony.
“There was a time when Lord Ram was living under a tent, but now he will get a concrete house like the four crore poor who got pucca houses (under his government’s housing scheme),” he said.