Ayodhya On Course To Become A Smart City, PM Modi Says

The billion-dollar investments into Ayodhya will transform the temple town into a smart city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating a raft of infrastructure projects ahead of the opening of the Ram Mandir.

Stating that a combination of ‘vikaas’ (development) and ‘viraasat’ (legacy) will take India forward, Modi said that the projects worth thousands of crores will boost tourism in the city. “Looking forward to more redevelopment projects in Ayodhya,” the prime minister said on Saturday.

Modi unveiled a revamped railway station, as well as a brand new airport at Ayodhya, and laid the foundation stone for a bunch of infrastructure projects to ready the temple town for the influx of devotees in the days and months to come. Eight trains—two brand-new Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat—were flagged off. An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Ayodhya was scheduled to land at Ayodhya’s Maharshi Valmiki airport at 4:00 pm.

But Modi urged devotees not to come to Ayodhya on Jan. 22—the consecration day of the Ram Mandir to avoid overcrowding on the auspicious day. Instead, he told them to celebrate ‘Diwali’ at home to mark the arrival of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

"As bhakts, we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity... The Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever," Modi said. He also urged them to launch cleanliness drives at the country’s various pilgrim towns on Jan. 14, which marks the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti.