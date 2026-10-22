Vishal Mega Mart Q2 Review: Jefferies, Morgan Stanley Retain Bullish Calls, See Up To 62% Upside

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley retained their positive ratings on Vishal Mega Mart despite a weaker Q2, with their target prices implying gains of up to 62% from the current market price of Rs 90.

Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating but cut its target price to Rs 130 from Rs 160, implying an upside of 44.4%. Morgan Stanley retained an 'overweight' rating with a target of Rs 146, suggesting a 62.2% upside. Both brokerages pointed to the shift in festive sales as a drag on second-quarter performance.

Morgan Stanley said the company missed expectations across measures, with the festive shift having a greater impact than anticipated. The management reiterated its target for double-digit same-store sales growth in FY27, Morgan Stanley said, implying that third-quarter growth would compensate for the slower second quarter.

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The brokerage said management had seen no moderation in customer demand across regions. The brokerage also said that no further price increases were needed at current inflation levels with the management remaining confident of maintaining FY27 margins year on year, supported by cost re-engineering. Jefferies said management's reiteration of its FY27 targets provided comfort on consensus estimates for the financial year ahead.

Jefferies said a higher apparel mix in the third quarter should support margins, while store expansion remained on track. Quick commerce continued to scale, and the newer Belong & Co. format was receiving an encouraging response. Own brands and selective pricing remained key levers, Jefferies said. However, private equity sell-downs continued to weigh on investor sentiment and share price performance.

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Vishal Mega Mart Q2 Results

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s net profit for Q2FY27 rose 3.7% year-on-year, as per an exchange filing. The retail company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 158 crore. In the year-ago period, Vishal Mega Mart had posted a profit of Rs 152 crore. Revenue grew 14% to Rs 3,399 crore from Rs 2,981 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 4.4% to Rs 412 crore from Rs 395 crore in Q2 of FY26, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 12.1% from 13.2% year-on-year. Same stores sales growth stood at 5.4%, after an impact of 3 to 4% was registered due to festive season shifting from Q2 to Q3, the company said in its press release. VMM added 26 gross and 25 net stores during the quarter.

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