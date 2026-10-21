Vishal Mega Mart Q2 Results: Profit Rises Nearly 4%, Margin Narrows; Stock Plunges 7%

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 rose 3.7% year-on-year, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday. The retail company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 158 crore.

In the year-ago period, Vishal Mega Mart had posted a profit of Rs 152 crore. Revenue grew 14% to Rs 3,399 crore from Rs 2,981 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 4.4% to Rs 412 crore from Rs 395 crore in Q2 of FY26, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 12.1% from 13.2% year-on-year.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Same stores sales growth stood at 5.4%, after an impact of 3 to 4% was registered due to festive season shifting from Q2 to Q3, the company said in its press release. VMM added 26 Gross and 25 Net stores during the quarter.

Key Operational Highlights For Half-Year Ended Sept 30, 2026

As of Sept. 30, 2026, the company operated 844 stores across 582 cities, covering a retail area of approximately 1.41 crore sq. ft.

Apparel contributed 44.1% of revenue in H1 FY27, while general merchandise contributed 28.4% and FMCG contributed 27.3%.

The company had a customer base of approximately 18.1 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Own brands contributed 73.9% of revenue in H1 FY27.

The company's quick commerce business was present across 781 stores in 532 cities and had a registered user base of 1.5 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Vishal Mega Mart Q2 FY27 Highlights

Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 152 crore.

Revenue up 14% to Rs 3,399 crore versus Rs 2,981 crore.

Ebitda up 4.4% to Rs 412 crore versus Rs 395 crore.

Margin at 12.1% versus 13.2%.

Follow all the live earnings updates here.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price

Vishal Mega Mart share price slipped over 8% to hit a 52-week low on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 results. The stock declined as much as 8.01% to a fresh low of Rs 86.70 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Slips Over 8% To 52-Week Low After Q2 Results

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.