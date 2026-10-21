Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Slips Over 8% To 52-Week Low After Q2 Results

Vishal Mega Mart share price slipped over 8% to hit a 52-week low on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 results. The stock declined as much as 8.01% to a fresh low of Rs 86.70 apiece on the BSE.

The company's net profit and revenue rose on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the second quarter of FY27, while its operating margin declined.

Vishal Mega Mart reported a net profit of Rs 158 crore in Q2FY27, registering a growth of 3.7% from Rs 152 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's revenue during the September quarter grew 14% to Rs 3,399 crore from Rs 2,981 crore, YoY. Same store sales growths (SSSG) stood at 5.4%. Adjusting for that, SSSG will be about 9%.

The festivals this year have shifted from Q2 to Q3. This has an impact of 3-4% on SSSG, Vishal Mega Mart said.

At the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 4.4% to Rs 412 crore from Rs 395 crore, while EBITDA margin declined to 12.1% from 13.2%, YoY.

As on September 30, 2026, the company operated 844 stores across 582 cities spanning a total retail area of ~1.41 crore Sq. Ft.

Technical Outlook

Vishal Mega Mart share price has seen an underperformance compared to the broader markets in last few months. The stock has dropped 11% in one month and 21% in three months. Over the past six months, the stock has declined 28%, while it has slipped 39% in one year.

According to Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vishal Mega Mart share price is showing no signs of trend reversal and hence, weakness is expected to continue.

“The stock has hit new lows post it listing. The immediate hurdle is around its 20 DEMA of Rs 98,” Jain said.

At 1:15 PM, Vishal Mega Mart share price was trading 5.36% lower at Rs 89.20 apiece on the BSE.

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