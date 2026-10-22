Vishal Mega Mart, Indian Hotels, , Mahindra Finance Q2 Review: HDFC Sec Sees Up To 50% Upside; Check Target Prices

While HDFC Securities retained all three ratings, its target-price changes reflect differing near-term earnings trends: stronger-than-expected demand at Indian Hotels, margin pressures at Vishal Mega Mart and stable performance accompanied by emerging risks at Mahindra Finance.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has maintained its positive stance on The Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. following their September-quarter results, even as the brokerage revised its target prices for two of the three stocks.

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The brokerage retained its Buy rating on Indian Hotels, raising the target price to Rs 838 from Rs 801, while maintaining Buy on Vishal Mega Mart but cutting its target to Rs 135 from Rs 140. For Mahindra Finance, HDFC Securities maintained its Add rating and kept the target price unchanged at Rs 400.

Based on reports current market price, Vishal Mega Mart offers the highest potential upside of 50%, followed by Mahindra Finance at nearly 35% and Indian Hotels at about 11%.

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The brokerage highlighted resilient demand and stronger growth expectations for Indian Hotels, continued long-term expansion opportunities for Vishal Mega Mart despite a weaker quarter, and improving loan growth and asset quality at Mahindra Finance.

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