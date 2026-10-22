Eternal Q2 Review: 35% Rally Ahead? Motilal Oswal Bullish On Blinkit Growth; Check Target Price

Eternal reported Q2 FY27 net revenue of Rs 24,100 crore, above brokerage's estimated growth of 11.7% QoQ/66.1% YoY. Food delivery net order value came in at Rs 11,450 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 11,470 crore. Blinkit NOV came in at Rs 20,900 crore vs estimate of Rs 21,000 crore. For food delivery, adjusted Ebitda as % of NOV margin decreased 10 bp QoQ to 5.5% vs brokerage's estimate of 5.9%.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Following Eternal Ltd.'s September-qurarte results, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating, and has set a target price of Rs 420, implying a potential upside of 35% from the reports current price.

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Eternal Q2 Results Highlights

Eternal reported Q2 FY27 net revenue of Rs 24,100 crore (up 19.4% QoQ/77.6% YoY), above brokerage's estimated growth of 11.7% QoQ/66.1% YoY.

Food delivery net order value came in at Rs 11,450 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 11,470 crore. Blinkit NOV came in at Rs 20,900 crore (up 79.3% YoY) vs estimate of Rs 21,000 crore.

For food delivery, adjusted Ebitda as % of NOV margin decreased 10 bp QoQ to 5.5% vs brokerage's estimate of 5.9%.

Blinkit reported contribution margin of 5.3% (vs 5.3% in Q1 FY27). Adjusted Ebitda margin was at 0.9% vs expectation of 1.1%. Q2 PAT stood at Rs 125 crore, rising 92.3% YoY (estimate Rs 392.8 crore).

Consolidated Ebitda came in at Rs 750 crore (est Rs 850 crore), with the miss attributed to a higher loss from the ‘Others' segment.

PAT miss was driven by a higher effective tax rate of ~61% as all tax shields at the standalone parent level have been exhausted in carried forward losses in FY27. Thus, the profitable standalone entity's profits will now be taxed at the full rate.

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Valuation

According to the brokerage, Eternal's FD business is stable, while Blinkit continues to offer a long runway to participate in the structural shift in retail, grocery, and e-commerce.

The brokerage trims its FY27 EPS estimate, driven by a substantially higher tax rate in Q2, as all tax shields at the standalone parent level have been exhausted in carried forward losses in FY27 and standalone entity profits will now be taxed at the full rate.

While competitive intensity remains elevated, competition is becoming more predictable, and the business model appears established, with a clear path to structurally higher margins.

The brokerage continue to factor in management's long-term growth trajectory of 60%+ NOV growth for the QC business, along with gradual margin expansion through store maturity and operating leverage. Motilal Oswal expects Eternal to report PAT margins of 0.8%/1.4% in FY27/28.

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