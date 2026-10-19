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UltraTech Cement Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 21% To Rs 1,231 Crore, Revenue Grows 19% YoY

UltraTech Cement, the Aditya Birla Group cement manufacturer, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,493.77 crore in the second quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 21.4% from Rs 1,231.58 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew 18.8% to Rs 23,295.07 crore from Rs 19,606.93 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Domestic grey cement sales volumes rose 13.8% to 35.94 million tonnes, from 31.58 million tonnes in Q2FY26. Capacity utilisation jumped to 71% from 66% over the same period last year.

The company's net profit was below estimates of Rs 1,556 crore, while revenue was largely in-line with the estimates of Rs 22,341 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the September quarter increased 20.3% to Rs 3,721 crore from Rs 3,094 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 15.97% from 15.78%, YoY.

During the quarter, UltraTech launched Ultravolt, its wires and cables business, adding a new category to its Building Products portfolio.

In the quarter ended September 2026, UltraTech Cement also commissioned 3.6 mtpa greenfield integrated capacity at Petnikota, Andhra Pradesh, and added 1.0 mtpa through debottlenecking at its existing cement plants at Visakhapatnam, Patratu and Nathdwara.

As of 30 September 2026, the company's consolidated domestic grey cement capacity stood at 204.7 mtpa. Including 5.4 mtpa of overseas capacity, its global grey cement capacity stood at 210.1 mtpa.

The company said it was on track with its organic growth capex programme to reach a capacity of 240+ mtpa by March 2028.

At 2:10 PM, UltraTech Cement share price was trading 2.22% lower at Rs 10,685.00 apiece on the BSE.

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