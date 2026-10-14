Transformers And Rectifiers Share Price Jumps Over 15% After Q2 Results

Transformers and Rectifiers share price jumped over 14% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings growth during the second quarter of FY27. The stock rallied as much as 15.10% to Rs 349.70 apiece on the BSE.

The power tech company, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), reported a 135% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.

Net profit during the quarter included an exceptional gain of Rs 131.5 crore.

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The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY27 surged 60.7% to Rs 739.4 crore from Rs 460 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter more than doubled to Rs 128.8 crore from Rs 58.9 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin also expanded to 17.4% from 12.8%, YoY.

Order inflow stood at Rs 1,169 crore during Q2FY27, reflecting 97% YoY growth. Unexecuted order book stood at Rs 7,237 crore as on 30 September 2026, reflecting 32% YoY growth; executable over the next 18–24 months, the company said.

Transformers and Rectifiers Share Price Performance

Transformers and Rectifiers share price has gained over 19% in one month and has rallied 18% in six months. The stock has fallen 29% in one year and has dropped 16% in two years.

However, Transformers and Rectifiers stock price has delivered multibagger returns 295% in three years, and a staggering 2,192% over the past five years.

At 9:35 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers share price was trading 14.83% higher at Rs 348.85 apiece on the BSE.

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