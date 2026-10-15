Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 71% Listing Gain; Check Price Band, Lot Size

Tonbo Imaging India IPO is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 500 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 71.43% over the upper end of its price band. The Rs 852.18-crore initial public offering opened for subscription on Oct. 15 and will close on Oct. 19.

At the prevailing premium, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 1,200 per share against the upper end of the price band of Rs 700. However, the grey market premium is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP Today

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The grey market premium for Tonbo Imaging India IPO has strengthened in recent sessions, rising from Rs 270 on Oct. 11 to Rs 425 on Oct. 12 and Rs 490 on Oct. 13. It subsequently reached Rs 500 on Oct. 14 and remained at that level on Oct. 15.

Particulars Details IPO opening date Oct. 15, 2026 IPO closing date Oct. 19, 2026 Price band Rs 665 – Rs 700 per share Issue size Rs 852.18 crore Issue structure Entirely offer for sale Latest GMP Rs 500 Estimated listing price Rs 1,200 Implied listing premium 71.43% Tentative allotment date Oct. 21, 2026 Tentative listing date Oct. 23, 2026

Tonbo Imaging IPO: How Much Can Investors Gain?

At the current grey market premium of Rs 500, the estimated listing price can be Rs 1,200 per share. This translates into a potential premium of 71.43% over the upper end of the price band of Rs 700.

The minimum retail application comprises 21 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,700 at the upper price band.

If the shares list at the estimated price of Rs 1,200, the indicative gain on one retail lot would be Rs 10,500, excluding applicable charges and taxes. This estimate is based on the prevailing grey market premium and does not represent a guaranteed return.

Tonbo Imaging IPO: Subscription Details

The IPO opened on Oct. 15 and will remain open for subscription until Oct. 19. Subscription figures should be checked against the latest available exchange data as the bidding process progresses.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of Rs 852.18 crore. This means the proceeds from the shares sold will go to the selling shareholders rather than the company.

What Does Tonbo Imaging Do?

Tonbo Imaging India operates in the defence electronics sector and specialises in electro-optic and infrared technologies, thermal imaging, surveillance, communication systems, and guidance equipment.

Its product portfolio includes thermal imaging devices, weapon sights, missile seekers, fire-control systems, and targeting solutions for defence and security applications. The company serves defence and security organisations across international markets.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 369.94 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 474.39 crore in FY25. Profit after tax declined to Rs 50.88 crore from Rs 72.76 crore over the same period, indicating a fall in both revenue and profitability.

Note: The grey market premium offers an informal indication of investor sentiment towards an IPO before its stock market debut. However, it can change rapidly and may not translate into actual listing gains.

Investors should assess the company's financial performance, valuation, business prospects, and risk factors before making an investment decision.

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