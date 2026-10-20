Titan Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Titan Company Ltd. has informed stock exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended September.

Results Date

Titan's Q2 results will be taken up at the board meeting on Nov. 5, 2026. The company will approve both standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter ended September.

Dividend

The board has not made any announcements on the consideration of a dividend during the same meeting.

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Closure Of Trading Window

The trading window will be closed for the purpose of trading by its designated persons and their immediate relatives from Sept. 23 and will open 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting of the board of directors.

Titan Q2 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not mention details regarding a post-earnings conference call in its filing.

READ | Titan Q2 Update: 78 Stores Added In July-September; Jewellery Business Grows 21% YoY

Titan Q1 Results Recap

Titan Company reported a 63% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,777 crore for the June quarter, beating the estimated Rs 1,392 crore, as strong operating performance drove earnings higher. Consolidated revenue rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 21,356 crore, slightly below the estimated Rs 21,451 crore.

EBITDA climbed 58% year-on-year to Rs 2,890 crore, significantly ahead of the Rs 2,240-crore estimate. The EBITDA margin expanded to 13.5% from 11.1% a year ago, also beating the estimated 10.4%.

Share Price

Shares of Titan Company closed 0.46% lower at Rs 4,424.20 per share on Friday. This compares with a 1.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have fallen 1.4% in one week and 7.8% in one month. The shares are up 9.26% year-to-date and 18.38% in one year.

What To Watch

Key monitorable for the Q2 print include jewellery segment revenue and margins amid elevated gold prices, watches and wearables performance, the eyewear segment's growth trajectory, and any commentary on the consumer environment heading into next quarter.

Management commentary on demand trends and the dividend recommendation will be the two most closely tracked disclosures from the Nov. 5 meeting.

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