Tech Mahindra Shares Fall 4% As US Telecom Stocks Slide

Tech Mahindra Ltd. shares fell on Monday as a sharp selloff in US telecom stocks weighed on sentiment towards the information technology company, given its significant exposure to the communications sector.

At around 1:37 p.m., the stock is trading at Rs 1,468.2, down 3.05%, on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty 50 is down around 0.6%.

The decline comes amid concerns over SpaceX's expanding wireless ambitions, which have put US telecom stocks under pressure. T-Mobile fell 13%, AT&T dropped 9.8%, and Verizon declined 8.7%.

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Communications Business Accounts For Nearly A Third Of Revenue

Shares of Tech Mahindra came into focus as communications remain its largest revenue-generating business segment, which accounted for 32.3% of the company's revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Tech Mahindra provides technology services to clients across industries, with communications forming a significant part of its business mix. Any changes in the spending priorities of telecom companies could therefore be relevant for the Indian IT services provider.

Impact On Telecom Technology Spending Remains Uncertain

The selloff in US telecom stocks has raised concerns about the potential implications of increased competition in the wireless market. However, the extent to which these developments could affect technology spending by telecom companies remains uncertain.

For Tech Mahindra, the key factor to watch will be whether intensifying competition translates into changes in clients' technology budgets, investment plans, or demand for IT services.

The stock's decline on Monday reflects the negative sentiment surrounding the telecom sector. However, the movement in US telecom shares alone does not establish a direct impact on Tech Mahindra's revenue or future business performance.

With communications contributing nearly a third of its revenue, developments in the global telecom industry remain relevant for investors assessing the company's outlook.

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