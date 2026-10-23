Tata Motors Q2 Results: CV Arm Swings To Profit At Rs 2,138 Crore, Revenue Jumps 42%

Tata Motors announced second quarter results for the fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 23. Tata's commercial vehicle arm posted a net profit of Rs 2,138 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year against a loss of Rs 1,021 crore in the corresponding period last year. The profit exceeded Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,933 crore.

The automaker's revenue jumped 41.9% to Rs 23,930 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 16,861 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA climbed 31.1% to Rs 2,723 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,077 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margin contracted 11.4% compared to 12.3% year-on-year.

During the quarter, Tata Motors' domestic and export volumes were up 30% and 177% YoY respectively. The overall domestic CV VAHAN market share for H1FY27 stood at 36.2%, up 110 bps from FY26, the company said in a press release.

In the quarter, the company signed MoU with Drivn for leasing and financing solutions for its electric commercial vehicles. It also collaborated with Petronas to pilot a scalable used-oil recycling model and partnered with Welspun Renewable Energy Private Limited to Develop 86 MW wind-solar hybrid project

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Speaking on the quarterly performance, Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh said, “Q2 FY27 marked another strong quarter in our journey of consistent, profitable growth. Wholesale volumes grew 42%, with broad-based growth across segments, reflecting healthy underlying demand and disciplined execution."

He added, "Core macroeconomic indicators, sustained infrastructure activity and stable fleet utilisation continue to support freight demand, while interest rates, diesel prices and the broader economic environment remain key monitorables. Commodity cost pressures persisted through the first half and remain a headwind."

Tata Motors (Q2 FY27, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 2,138 crore versus a loss of Rs 1,021 crore YoY.

Revenue up 41.9% to Rs 23,930 crore from Rs 16,861 crore.

EBITDA up 31.1% to Rs 2,723 crore from Rs 2,077 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.4% versus 12.3% YoY.

Against estimates

Net profit at Rs 2,138 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,933 crore.

Revenue at Rs 23,930 crore versus estimate of Rs 24,689 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 2,723 crore versus estimate of Rs 2,830 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.4% versus estimate of 11.5%.







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